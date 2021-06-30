COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly 100 years ago, men toiled on the slopes of a 14,000-foot mountain in Colorado. Their goal was to build what would be North America’s highest road.
During construction in 1923, “the weather was constantly bad,” the contractor reported, “there being practically continuous rain, hail and snow the whole season or heavy wet clouds.”
Machinery was “impracticable,” the contractor said. And so workers chipped away “with shovel, hammer and drill, dynamite and determination, and copious amounts of Copenhagen snuff.”
They are to thank for Mount Evans Scenic Byway.
For tourists and regular pilgrims, thankful might be the feeling this month. After a year closed during the pandemic, the full stretch of road climbing more than 7,000 feet over 28 miles has reopened.
Things are different now.
The U.S. Forest Service has rolled out an online reservation system with the aim to “reduce crowding and improve the overall experience,” according to a news release. On recreation.gov, the vehicle charge is listed as $17.
Other things remain the same — the things that make the high-elevation journey so iconic and intriguing.
Here’s how to appreciate the labor of love-turned-mesmerizing destination:
Watch for wildlife: The Forest Service’s announcement on crowd reduction also referenced a benefit for the mountain’s residents. The bighorn sheep and mountain goats might look as if they’re constantly smiling, but they likely don’t appreciate the loud motors or the camera-carrying visitors getting too close. Keep your distance as you admire.
Refresh by Echo Lake: No reservation is required for this quick stroll around classic Rocky Mountain beauty. A trail rings the lake, which is situated just before the highway gate. It’s perfect for sightseeing and altitude acclimation. Perhaps it’s a stop on your way down. You can find grub at the historic Echo Lake Lodge.
Ascend by your own power: Hardcore cyclists were just fine with the no-motor access of 2020. They had the road to themselves. And “hardcore” is indeed the right descriptor here. It’s no wonder the annual Bob Cook Memorial Mt. Evans Hill Climb, set for July 24, is considered a badge of honor in sporting circles. Yes, riders will again have to negotiate vehicle traffic, but at least they don’t have to make a reservation.
Visit the ancients: A few miles past the entrance station is the Mount Goliath Natural Area, a 160-acre swath set aside for the protection and study of bristlecone pine. The twisty beings are aged between an estimated 700 and 1,600 years, making them among the oldest trees on the planet. They tell a remarkable story about survival in the extreme, alpine environment.
Stop for an even grander lake: People hike long, hard miles for this kind of scene. How spoiled drivers are for Summit Lake, which in 1965 was designated Colorado’s first national natural landmark. Perched near 13,000 feet on the tundra, the clear, cold water reflects the broad shoulders of the Evans massif. If you’re up for adventure out of the car, you might consider hoofing it from here to the summit. A trail and cairns mark the nearly 3-mile route.
The royal finish: Most curious at the end of the road are the ruins representing what was once billed the highest gift shop in the U.S. The Crest House was envisioned as a “castle in the sky” before construction in the early 1940s. It went up in flames in the late ‘70s. But the main attraction always has been the dramatic views, featuring fellow fourteeners Mount Bierstadt and Pikes, Longs, Grays and Torreys peaks. A short path switchbacks up to the official summit.
Perhaps North America's highest paved road has kept some distracted. But make no mistake: the self-powered journey on this trail grants the greater getaway to alpine majesty, free of exhaust fumes and crowds at the top.