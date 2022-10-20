There’s nothing like a good ghost story during this time of year, especially when the story has some truth behind it.
There’s an art to combining thrills, chills and a little dash of truth to create some of the scariest ghost stories around the country. USA Travel compiled a list of the top ghost tours around the country, and the results are in.
Here are their top five ghost tours around the U.S.
Ghost of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina
This is an 80 minute walking tour that takes you through the historic streets of Charleston. While learning about the haunting history of the city, the tour wraps up with exclusive access to the Unitarian Church Graveyard.
For more information on the when and where visit charlestonghostofthesouth.com.
Ghost City Tours in Savannah
Ghost City Tours takes you through the most “haunted city in America.” On this tour, guests will experience the haunted mansions, cemeteries, bars and hotels that make Savanna so exciting – and spooky.
Adult-only ghost tours start at ages 16+. For more information on times, locations and tickets visit ghostcitytours.com.
Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours in San Antonio, Texas
Voted the #1 ghost tour in the country, guests pile onto a tour bus and are thrust into the haunted history of San Antonio. One famed destination is the Menger Hotel, which just so happens to be the “most haunted hotel” in Texas.
Sisters Grimm offers a bus tour and a haunted history ghost walk. For tickets visit their website.
Mysteries of Hawaii on Oahu
Offering four different types of walking tours, the Mysteries of Hawaii dives deep in to the ghostly happenings on the island.
Guests can book lectures, private tours, custom tours, and school and corporate events. For more information check out mysteries-of-hawaii.com
Bar Harbor Ghost Tours in Bar Harbor, Maine
Looking through the eyes of a Native American perspective, the Bar Harbor Ghost Tours includes exclusive nightly access to the 1932 Criterion Theater, where guests will learn about New England’s paranormal history.
For tickets visit barharborghosttours.com.