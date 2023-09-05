ORLANDO, Fla. — Many of Florida’s roadside attractions and old-fashioned kitsch that once defined the state’s tourism have been lost to the pages of history. But a riverboat cruise on the St. Johns River places patrons squarely in the past, retracing history on laid-back excursions complete with entertainment and food.
The St. Johns Rivership Co. invites tourists and locals aboard the Barbara-Lee, a sternwheeler built in 1986 and refurbished in 2012. Driven by massive wooden paddle wheels, the ship harkens back to the 1800s when steamboats would regularly be seen traveling the 310-mile St. Johns.
When leaving Sanford behind and reaching the river from Lake Monroe, it’s easy to peer out the windows from one of the ship’s air-conditioned decks and imagine a much earlier time in Florida’s history. Other than modern marinas, motorboats and overhead power lines, the sights give a glimpse of natural, wild Florida. Keep your eyes peeled for ospreys, anhingas, egrets and manatees swimming in the water.
A typical week for the St. Johns Rivership Co. includes several luncheon cruises, a dinner dance cruise and “Rockin’ on the River” party cruises on the first Friday of each month. Patrons are assigned a table and meals are included in the price of the ticket. Menu options include several styles of chicken, salmon, vegetable lasagna and prime rib. Cocktails, wine and beer are available for purchase on board for guests 21 and older.
The ship, which measures 105 feet from stem to stern, can accommodate up to 194 guests but doesn’t ever feel too cramped with five decks to explore. Cruises include Central Florida fun facts, trivia and history. Did you know that bull sharks have been known to inhabit parts of the St. Johns River?
Entertainment is also part of the package, giving couples the chance to sway along with the melodies of old Bill Withers or Otis Redding tunes.
The boat can be chartered for private events, making a unique venue for wedding receptions, company retreats or family reunions. A lunch or dinner cruise makes an ideal outing to celebrate birthdays or anniversaries, a great date for couples or a fun, family-friendly outing.
Whatever the occasion, hopping aboard the Barbara-Lee can provide a window into the past, transporting guests back in time to bygone eras of indigenous inhabitants, European explorers and 19th-century steamships that were once much more common than today.
_____
If you go
The St. Johns Rivership Co. typically has luncheon cruises weekly on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, a dinner dance cruise on Saturday and a 21+ party cruise on the first Friday of every month. Check the online calendar for exact times and a full schedule. Reservations by phone are required. Cruises launch from 433 N. Palmetto Ave. in Sanford. For more information, call 321-441-3030 or visit stjohnsrivershipco.com.