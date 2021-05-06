The newest Margaritaville Beach Hotel in Jacksonville Beach opened its doors to customers Tuesday, January 26, 2021. The $50 million resort hotel keeps the Jimmy Buffet island theme throughout the 200 room complex with tropical decor, Caribbean colors, a two-story LandShark Bar and Grill as well as an outdoor pool for guests that runs down a section of the Beachwalk. (Bob Self/Florida Times-Union/TNS)