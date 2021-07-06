American Cruise Lines is back cruising in Alaska, and its American Constellation was the first cruise ship to dock in Haines in 622 days, since Sept. 29, 2019.
To celebrate the town’s first docking in almost two years, American’s guests were warmly welcomed by Mayor Douglass Olerud, the Chilkat Dancers and many members of the Haines community.
“We are thrilled to be back in Haines and appreciate the wonderful reception we received from the community. We have worked diligently throughout Southeast Alaska to coordinate with each port to ensure the safe resumption of domestic cruising,” said Charles Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.
“We look forward to 12 dockings in Haines this year and many more in the coming years, as the popularity of experiencing Alaska’s majesty aboard small, new U.S. ships continues to grow.”
Once the welcome festivities concluded, American’s guests went on guided small-group tours, which included kayaking on Chilkoot Lake, rafting in the Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve, walking tours and an exploration of the Haines Sheldon Museum, as well as visits to local shops, restaurants and other cultural sites.
American Cruise Lines has been cruising around Alaska since 2010 on small, U.S.-built ships that follow 100% domestic itineraries ranging from eight to 15 days long.
This year, the line also added a new 11-day “Alaskan Explorer” cruise on the Inside Passage, Clarence Straight, Tracy Arm and Glacier Bay, and includes visits to Mendenhall Glacier, LeConte Glacier and Chilkoot Lake.
All cruises include a complimentary pre-cruise hotel night in Juneau, while the new “Alaskan Explorer” itinerary offers a complimentary stay at the iconic Cape Fox Lodge for departures from Ketchikan.
American Cruise Lines was the first cruise line to resume cruising in the U.S. earlier this year on March 13, 2021. American operates 13 ships, all accommodating 100-190 passengers, which cruise more than 35 itineraries in over 30 states.