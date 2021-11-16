Carnival Cruise Line plans to resume guest operations of all 22 of its U.S.-based ships by March of next year, roughly two years since the coronavirus pandemic necessitated a halt.
The company confirmed its plans earlier this month, noting that 19 of those ships will set sail by February, according to a Carnival news release.
“Woo hoo! This is the news we’ve all been waiting for,” the company said in a statement tweeted from its verified account, vowing to send an email that day to anyone whose trip was “impacted by any of our restart plans.”
The remaining trio of ships include the Carnival Sensation, which will leave from Mobile, Alabama, beginning March 5; the Carnival Ecstasy’s departure from Jacksonville, Florida, on March 7; and Carnival Paradise’s return to the high seas will start from Tampa, Florida, on March 12, according to the company.
The company, which will celebrate 50 years in 2022, also announced the upcoming Carnival Jubilee, the third of its Excel-class vessels, which will be based in Galveston, Texas, and will make weeklong journeys throughout the western Caribbean. The ship, which will also feature a roller coaster on its top deck, will be delivered in 2023.
As for the rest of its fleet, Carnival’s website details its plans “to operate vaccinated cruises through March 31, 2022″ so as “to provide the optimal guest experience while at the same time protect(ing) the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit.”