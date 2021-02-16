LOS ANGELES — Catalina, largely closed to visitors through months of pandemic restrictions, is awakening in time for early spring travel.
The Catalina Express, which had cut back its ferry service to the island, has returned. In addition to daily service on the 22-mile route from Long Beach to the island’s Avalon Harbor, ferries will resume sailing on weekends from Dana Point to Avalon; and from San Pedro to Avalon and Two Harbors. Ferries will operate at reduced capacity and require face masks to comply with COVID-19 precautions.
The Catalina Island Tourism Authority reports that two-dozen restaurants will be open in Avalon for outdoor dining or take-away meals, including Antonio’s Pizzeria & Cabaret; Bistro at Atwater; Buffalo Nickel, Catalina Coffee & Cookie Co.; Descanso Beach Club; Luau Larry’s; and Steve’s Steakhouse. However, more than a dozen restaurants and bars remain closed, and visitors are urged to check their websites and social media accounts before planning a meal.
Island hotels and vacation rentals are reopening and now accepting reservations. In Avalon, the Atwater Hotel and historic Mount Ada planned to open for Valentine's weekend; the Pavilion Hotel opens March 5. Banning House Lodge in Two Harbors also has opened.
Many tours and activities, including the Zip Line Eco tour, mini golf and Hummer tours, will resume.
Also, campgrounds will be operating, including Avalon’s Hermit Gulch and the rustic campground (tents and tent cabins) at Two Harbors.