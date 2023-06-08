The Hollywood sign is one of Los Angeles' most iconic symbols, and it has been around for 100 years. One of the best ways to see the see and experience the sign during the warm summer months is to get outdoors.
“As spring transitions into summer, opportunities to enjoy sunshine, fresh air and gorgeous views of The Hollywood Sign abound,” said Adam Burke, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board. “Perched in the hills above Los Angeles, the sign is visible from hiking trails, rooftop restaurants, cultural attractions, local parks and more venues across the city, offering a variety of ways to have fun in the sun and get a front row seat to LA’s most recognizable landmark.
"Of course, with many Angelenos living in surrounding neighborhoods, we also ask visitors to travel responsibly and enjoy the sign from these numerous, publicly available viewpoints,” Burke added.
The treasured L.A. monument has been protected for years from developers and disrepair through the Hollywood Sign Trust, a nonprofit organization formed to maintain the cultural and historic landmark for future generations. Because of these protections, the sign stands tall and continues to represent the promise the city has to offer.
Visitors and locals alike can admire the sign in a variety of ways, including from hiking trails and from parks. Griffith Park is among the best places to see the sign. There are multiple hiking trails with one of the best, the Cahuenga Peak Trail, going behind the sign itself. Bronson Canyon, Runyon Canyon and Lake Hollywood Park are other options for hiking.
For an "only-in-L.A." experience, Sunset Ranch Hollywood offers guided horseback riding tours with spectacular views of the city and the Hollywood sign.
Bikes and Hikes LA Tours offers the Original Hollywood Sign Tour, a 90-minute easy walk, and the Original Hollywood Sign Hike, which follows a slightly steeper trail.
Starline Tours shuttles guests through the backroads on its Hollywood Sign tour, which is one hour long.
Visitors can also see the sign from the air. Several companies offer helicopter experiences. Group 3 Aviation flies out of Van Nuys Airport and Orbic Air flies out of Hollywood Burbank Airport. The Star VIP Tour leaves from Hawthorne Municipal Airport and IEX Helicopters departs from the Queen Mary Heliport in Long Beach, California.