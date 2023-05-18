Charlie Peterson and his wife, Carolyn, owners of Capella Ranch in Lafayette, Colorado, sit together inside one of their two new "Bee Huts" on May 2, 2023. At this small ranch, about five miles northeast of Boulder, the Petersons have a barnyard full of animals on their five acre property, including goats, sheep, ducks, chickens, and even turkeys. They keep eight beehives inside two handmade huts. The pair have created a new experience with their "Bee Huts," where visitors can relax just inches from the bees without getting stung. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/TNS)