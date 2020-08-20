ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando’s annual Craft Beer Festival is returning to the park with more than 100 craft brews.
The fest will feature a mix of domestic and Florida favorite beers, plus more than 20 food items to pair with the brews.
This year’s event, which takes place Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 20, will be modified to allow guests to safely visit the park with limited capacity amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, food and beverage locations will be spaced throughout the park to allow for social distancing, plus touchless payment options will be available.
“We couldn’t be happier to host our annual Craft Beer Festival, modified to reflect enhanced health and safety protocols, including limited capacity, to give guests the chance to delight their senses,” said Kyle Miller, SeaWorld Orlando park president, in a news release. “By spreading the festival booths out across the entire park, guests can safely enjoy all of the amazing beer and beer-inspired food, along with our award-winning attractions, while maintaining proper physical distancing.”
For more information about the festival, go to seaworld.com/orlando/events/craft-beer-festival.
If beer isn’t your thing, SeaWorld has two other upcoming events.
— Spooktacular — the park’s annual Halloween daytime celebration that allows guests to explore a slightly spooky trick-or-treat trail and meet Halloween characters — returns Sept. 19-Nov. 1. The event is included with park admission. Find more information at seaworld.com/orlando/events/halloween-spooktacular.
— Christmas Celebration — which includes holiday traditions, delicious food, live shows, holiday shopping and entertainment — takes place select nights Nov. 23-Dec. 31. The event is included with park admission. Find more information at seaworld.com/orlando/events/christmas-celebration.
Note: All guests with existing tickets, fun cards or annual passes must make a reservation at seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/reservations for the day they want to visit.
