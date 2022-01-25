Inside the "KING TUTANKHAMUN: 'Wonderful Things' from the Pharaohâ€™s Tomb" exhibit at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit on Jan. 16, 2022. The exhibit is back by popular demand, according to the museum, and returns in time for the 100th anniversary of Tutankhamun's tomb discovery. (Annie Barker/Detroit Free Press/TNS)