Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. has canceled the 2020 edition of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and Epcot's Candlelight Processional, but other holiday happenings are in store. will reimagine its holiday celebration this year. From Nov. 6 to Dec. 30, the resort’s four theme parks and Disney Springs will be decked with festive décor and offer special merchandise, enchanting new experiences and seasonal food and drinks. (Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World News/TNS)