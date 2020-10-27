ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World has shared a few details about the upcoming Epcot International Festival of the Arts, including its dates. The event will run Jan. 8-Feb. 22.
A post on the official Disney Parks Blog lists many of the elements seen in previous arts festivals at the theme park, including 15 "food studios," guest artists, a Figment-based scavenger hunt, artistic step-in photo opportunities and a giant paint-by-number mural that involves crowd participation.
Not on the list is the Disney on Broadway Concert series, which has featured singers from stage shows such as "The Lion King," "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin" and others. The blog post's musical references are for Epcot artists Mariachi Cobre and the JAMMitors. Those groups have performed at the American Gardens Theater in lieu of the concert series that accompanies the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.
The park's food and wine festival wraps up Nov. 22.
A "highlights" version of the Epcot International Festival of the Holiday begins Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, although some elements will be missing because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, including Candlelight Processional. COVID-19 also abbreviated the park's Flower & Garden Festival this year when Epcot and the other Disney World theme parks shut down for about four months.