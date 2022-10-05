Each year, Dollywood welcomes the fall with its Harvest Festival, which includes special decorations, musical acts and special menu items.
New for 2023 is Hoot Owl Hollow, an area in Craftsman’s Valley with hundreds of pumpkins that celebrate owls, including a 14-foot bird created with more than 150 carved pumpkins.
“I think everybody knows I believe every day the Smoky Mountains is beautiful and truly a gift from God,” Dolly Parton said in a press release, “but I do feel like fall is when He really puts on a show for all of us to admire and enjoy. As the leaves change, the mountains transform into a patchwork of bright, vibrant colors that make them look as if they’ve come alive. The hot summer days start to fade and crisp, cool winds bring that fresh mountain air down into the valleys and right into my Dollywood. To me, this has to be the most beautiful theme park in the whole world, because no park in the world is built right in the middle of the Smokies!
“I just know folks are going to get a kick out of the new Hoot Owl Hollow. And in ‘owl’ seriousness, I hope our guests make their own precious Smoky Mountain memories while they are here. As I look back on my favorite family memories, so many of them took place during this time of year, and I hope our guests leave with the those special moments they’ll share forever.”
More than 1900 performances are planned throughout the festival, which runs through Oct. 29, including country music legend John Anderson on Oct. 10 and Knoxville’s Emily Ann Roberts, who placed second on season nine of “The Voice,” on Oct. 20.
You can find the full schedule on Dollywood.com.
The treats don’t end there. Dollywood’s culinary team has whipped up harvest specials that include bratwursts, smoked andouille sausage mac and cheese, sweet potato poutine, pumpkin spice churros and pumpkin spice iced coffee. You should leave room for the maple pecan bacon funnel cake and apple pie milkshake, too.
Dollywood is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day during the Harvest Festival, with the exception of Tuesdays, when it will be closed. For more information and a park operating calendar, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.