ATLANTA — The historic Cloister, tucked away on a private island off the Georgia coast, offers a timeless getaway with exquisite rooms, suites and accommodations.
Guests staying at the Sea Island resort can choose from The Cloister Main Building and Wings, The Cloister Beach Club, or The Cloister Ocean Residences, all of which are finely detailed, spacious and ready to pamper.
On-site amenities include fitness classes, a world-class spa, five miles of private beachfront, fishing, three golf courses, kayaking, horseback riding, sailing and much more. The resort also offers kid and teen-friendly amenities. But if The Cloister at Sea Island is famous for anything, it’s the service, which the hotel and many guest reviews say is unmatched.
The hotel’s history began in 1928 when Bill Jones and automobile magnate Howard Coffin envisioned “a friendly little hotel” on the southern coast of Georgia. Years have passed since its first guest — including many famous ones such as Barbara and George Bush on their honeymoon — but as the hotel website points out, “many things such as the values of treasuring family, friends, and nature — have remained timeless.”
Today, Sea Island is an iconic getaway far from the hustle and bustle of city life, with deep connections to nature, to people to history, and to hospitality.