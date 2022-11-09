CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is here and winter will arrive in North Carolina soon after, bringing colder temperatures and heralding the arrival of the busy holiday season. And after a year of headlines about inflation and high gas prices, it’s expected to be an expensive travel season.
But that doesn’t mean you need to give in to the urge to hibernate.
The Carolinas offer plenty of road trip destinations perfect for a fall or winter weekend. Here are some budget-friendly getaways to check out during the cooler months:
Asheville’s fall foliage
There’s still time to enjoy the beauty of fall colors in the Asheville area. A scenic drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway will give you a great look at the changing leaves. While in the area, you can also check out Asheville’s many fall events, restaurants and other attractions.
Beaches of the Carolinas
An oceanside vacation may not be the first thing that comes to mind when looking for something to do in fall or winter, but in many ways, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the Carolinas’ numerous coastal communities. Beach towns offer plenty to do besides swimming, and you’ll be looking at lower costs for activities and accommodations while avoiding crowds.
McAdenville’s Christmas Town U.S.A.
Known as “Christmas Town U.S.A.,” this Gaston County community will put you in the holiday spirit with its famous Christmas decorations and multiple holiday events throughout the season. There are new attractions to check out in town this year, including taprooms, coffee shops and ice cream parlors.
Old Salem
Immerse yourself in North Carolina history with a visit to the Old Salem Museums and Gardens in Winston-Salem. In addition to museums on various topics, there’s also plenty of shopping and dining options. From mid-November through the end of the year, you can also check out Old Salem’s slate of holiday events.
Sugar Mountain
You don’t have to head out west to hit the slopes, with Sugar Mountain offering a variety of snow sports in North Carolina. You can also check out many events throughout the winter months that are fun for the whole family.