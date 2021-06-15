TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is filled with wonders like Weeki Wachee Springs, the new St. Pete Pier and more.
Not only that, beaches on the region’s gulf coast get national attention: St. Pete Beach was ranked 2020′s best beach in America and the fifth-best in the world by TripAdvisor while Dunedin’s Caladesi Island was placed on Dr. Beach’s top 10 annual list in May.
But with widespread recognition comes larger crowds. As much as Florida loves tourism dollars, residents may not particularly enjoy having visitors taking over. If you’re visiting the area, reporter Sue Carlton explains how to avoid common pitfalls many Tampa Bay tourists make that frustrate the people who live here.
So where do locals prefer to go? We asked readers via social media for the best beaches and places to escape. Here’s what they had to say — the ones who didn’t prefer to keep their favorites a secret.
Beaches
—Siesta Key Beach — Mimi8711 via Instagram
—Indian Rocks Beach, because it is quiet. — Siobhan Spear, Hudson
—Clearwater Beach, “there’s something for everyone there.” — Jessie March, Dunedin
—Fort De Soto Park, “Florida’s biodiversity at its finest.” — @jamiesonplays via Instagram
—Anna Maria Island for the blue water, but also Madeira Beach because the buildings block the north wind. — Jared Rowe, St. Petersburg
Beyond the sand
—Mahuffer’s in Indian Shores, “it’s like being on a different planet.” — @cattorneyatpaw via Instagram
—Weedon Island in St. Petersburg, “a little paradise that not many people know about.” — @juilet_benvessi03 via Instagram
—The Getaway in St. Petersburg, for the “water, food, paddle boards, kayaks, boats and music.” — @7272morris via Instagram
—Bananas Records in St. Petersburg, “you can always find a good record.” @aplaceaface via Instagram
—Lettuce Lake Park in Hillsborough County, “nice paved and unpaved paths, waterside boardwalk, and lots of trees and animals.” — @chris.temposki via Instagram
—Pier at Ballast Point Park in Tampa — Mary White-Morales
—Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg, “it’s an oasis of calm and beauty tucked away in downtown.” — @frances.e.chan