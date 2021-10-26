Fall has become synonymous with leaf-peeping, harvest festivals, road trips and apple orchards.
What better way to experience all the festivities than by traveling to a region known for its beautiful fall foliage, friendly people and plenty of outdoor activities?
My daughter and I recently made the trip to Central New York to experience all the family fun Albany and Utica had to offer.
Albany
Albany is the capital of New York, but surprisingly gave off the feel of a large small town. The Hudson River borders the east side of the city, with the Corning and Riverfront Preserves giving visitors ample green space to enjoy an afternoon by the relaxing river.
Driving around the city is a breeze compared to other capital cities like Atlanta — my hometown — with farmlands and state parks less than 20 miles away.
Staying at Tru by Hilton Albany Crossgates Mall was the perfect location for seeing all the city and surrounding area had to offer.
Must-see landmarks and attractions
If this is your first time to New York outside of New York City, a stop at the NY State Museum is a must. This free museum provides a general overview for the whole state, with exhibits from the Ice Age — including a recreation of a Mastodon and her calf — an Iroquois longhouse, minerals of the area, wildlife of the Adirondacks, the uniqueness of New York City and how it’s neighborhoods came to be, and a moving 9/11 exhibit about the Rescue, Recovery and Response to the World Trade Center Towers.
There’s plenty to see and do outdoors around the area, especially this time of year. Located within city limits is the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Discovery Center where visitors can enjoy walking, biking and even storybook trails highlighting the natural flora of the area. The Discovery Center provides a hands-on exploration of the animals and plants of the area with interactive features kids will love.
Just a short drive away in Voorheesville is John Boyd Thacher State Park – an ideal location for a fall picnic. Enjoy miles of trails — including one that leads to the backside of a waterfall, playgrounds, plenty of picnic tables, event space, a nature center and more. There’s so much to explore that it’s easy to spend a whole day at the park. For those that want to see the beautiful fall foliage but may not be physically able to hike, there is an observation area with parking next to the picturesque views.
Making a stop at Indian Ladder Farms on your way back into town is a must. With delicious apple cider donuts, pumpkins, bushels of apples and even the chance to pick your own apples in their orchards, it’s the storybook backdrop for fall family fun and pictures. There’s even a Cidery and Brewery with delicious culinary treats like bao buns and pork tacos to enjoy after a long day of walking around.
End the night with a trip to the Hollowed Harvest at the Altamont Fairgrounds where travelers will see lit-up jack-o-lantern creations like a tropical Hawaiian setting, Halloween characters and zoo animals.
For those who love to shop, stop by Stuyvesant Plaza or Crossgates Mall. The Plaza offers more unique retail stores while the mall is filled with well-known brands. If you’re wanting to get a little extra energy out of your kids, stop by Billy Beez Indoor Play area.
Dining
Fresh and farm-to-table cafes and bistros are a must-stop.
In downtown Albany, check out Iron Gate Cafe which serves generous portions in the eclectic former mansion of James Holroyd. Bountiful Bread at Stuyvesant Plaza provides hearty portions of soul-warming soups, deliciously crafted sandwiches and fulfilling bowls.
Utica
Located only about an hour and a half away, Utica is a can’t-miss gem of the Mohawk Valley in Central New York. The city has become a true melting pot with a plethora of mouthwatering restaurants, cultural festivals and a wealth of attractions for those interested in the arts.
The DoubleTree by Hilton Utica offers a welcome reprieve in the center of town. Although recently renovated, the building itself is from 1912 and was a favorite for Judy Garland, Amelia Earhart and even FDR.
Must-see landmarks and attractions
Kids will love the Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo. Part petting zoo, part exotic wildlife preserve, the 50-year-old zoo has seen a recent renovation with updated enclosures. The zoo boasts the oldest living spider monkey, Gummy, at 59 years old, emus, a bison, capybaras, wolves and more. Kids will also love the playground, pillow bounce and water balloon game in addition to getting so close to the animals.
Explore the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute, with the building itself being a marvel — built with a glass-bottom first floor and concrete above — it gives the structure the illusion that it is floating. Currently on display are the beautiful creations of Isabelle de Borchgrave who created iconic pieces of fashion from the last 500 years all from paper. The institute prides itself on its community outreach with programs for children, its own School of Art and a multitude of workshops.
At the New York Energy Zone kids and adults alike will learn about the history of electricity and how power is being harnessed in the area from wind turbines to hydroelectric dams along the Erie Canal to solar panels. This engaging center follows the state’s school curriculum while presenting interactive activities for kids of all ages.
A true treat of the area is the Herkimer Diamond Mines. Families can spend the afternoon going out in the minefields to look for their own diamonds. Those pressed for time can opt for purchasing a gem bag and pan through the sediment for guaranteed gems or Herkimer diamonds — depending on the bag purchased. From here, you can have your treasures made into jewelry.
Adjacent to the property is the beautifully maintained KOA resort. Guests can choose from small glamping units to extravagant cabins with world-class telescopes. Visitors can even stay in a treehouse.
Where to dine
Stopping at DiCastro’s Brick Oven for the area’s famous greens and wood-fired brick oven pizza is a must. The greens are made from fresh escarole with mixed Italian seasonings, bread crumbs and capicola. All topped with garlic & parmesan cheese. It’s absolutely delicious and no wonder that Guy Fieri has even visited the area multiple times for the famous Utica greens.
If you want to experience a true Italian deli, visit Cafe Daniele where you’ll be entertained by the staff and sure to be served a delicious meal. Try the tomato pie — another regional favorite — that my daughter couldn’t get enough of. And there’s plenty of deli items and homemade pasta sauces for you to take with you if you’re wanting to recreate your own Italian masterpiece.
At Miner’s Table at the Herkimer Diamond Mines, guests are sure to be wowed by the upscale entrees served casually. Choose from items like Osso Bucco or dry-aged Delmonico steak, while kids will enjoy wood-fired pizzas and campfire s’mores. Top the evening off with handcrafted cocktails served with a Herkimer diamond or enjoy the decadent Italian cannoli cake.
Feel at home at Yummilicious Café & Bakery. Known for its breakfast and brunch menus, the cafe specializes in Bosnian fare as well as traditional brunch favorites. It’s hard to choose from their baked goods, but no matter what you pick you can pair it with your favorite type of coffee or tea. The owner has a way of making everyone feel welcome and showcases the beauty of Utica becoming a hub for refugees.