Of course a “Golden Girls” cruise is sailing out of Miami. Where else?
The fourth version of the Golden Fans at Sea themed cruise is planned for April 2023, open to up to 1,000 fans of Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Ma! ... I mean Sophia.
The event’s first two cruises sailed back-to-back in February 2020, and sold out according to travel agent Cindy Levine, who is organizing bookings for the upcoming voyage. A third sailing just took place on Celebrity Apex in January.
The next one is a 5-night affair on board Celebrity Summit sailing from PortMiami from Saturday, April 8, to Thursday, April 13, with stops in Key West and Cozumel plus two sea days.
“The first sailing sold out in 1 1/2 days! The second sailing sold out in just a few months and this sailing that we just had in 2022 was lower capacity due to CDC and people not feeling 100% to sail but 2023 will sell out,” Levine said in an email.
Activities planned include a bar crawl in the Keys, karaoka, trivia, celebrity panels, costume parade, game shows and dance parties. In Cozumel, those who book through the agency get to go on the Shady Pines Goes to the Beach Group Excursion.
Guests for this sailing have yet to be announced. Past cruises featured Rue McClanahan’s sister Melinda as well as producer and show screenwriter Stan Zimmerman.
Levine said that to be included in the group events, bookings have to be made through goldenfansatsea.com.
Inside staterooms start around $1,000 per person based on double occupancy with balcony staterooms up to about $2,500 per person. Suites run from $3,400 to nearly $14,500 for the ship’s penthouse suite.
Prices include port charges, taxes, prepaid gratuities, wi-fi and an alcohol package.
Celebrity Summit debuted in 2001, but underwent a refurbishment in 2019. The 90,940-gross-ton vessel has a 2,218-passenger capacity based on double occupancy.
Complimentary dining is offered at the Cosmopolitan main restaurant, Oceanview Cafe & Bar, Spa Cafe and Pool Grill. AquaClass suites also can dine at Blu with guests of The Retreat have the private Luminae. Specialty dining is available at La Petit Chef at Qsine, Sushi on Five and the Tuscan Grille.
The ship has nine bars and lounges.