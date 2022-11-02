COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s hot springs shine brightest in the darker days of winter. They are the warm embrace we need after long, cold days of skiing and adventure, the mineral medicine the doctor ordered to mend our weary bones.
Some towns showcase the geothermal miracle best. Call them Colorado’s “soak towns” — great base camps for your next vacation.
Buena Vista
The soaks: Mount Princeton and Cottonwood hot springs are distinct experiences on opposite ends of town. Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort offers upscale lodging and the best of both worlds when it comes to soaking — family pools and natural, rock-formed dips along the creek, all in view of the magnificent Chalk Cliffs. Cottonwood Hot Springs Inn & Spa, meanwhile, feels like more of a local spot, a hidden, rustic oasis with toned-down overnight accommodations. Both offer spa treatments.
Other sites: Monarch Mountain closer to Salida and Ski Cooper near Leadville are the nearest lift-served slopes. They’re both affordable and unpretentious. And if you prefer more extreme terrain beyond the blue-rated, both shuttle skiers via snowcat.
What else: Sharing a parking lot with Ski Cooper, Tennessee Pass Nordic Center is the starting place for an easy, unforgettable snowshoe or cross-country ski under the stars to a gourmet cookhouse and cozy yurt.
Glenwood Springs
The soaks: The world’s largest geothermal water-fed pool is the centerpiece of Glenwood Hot Springs Resort. Original sandstone walls from 1890 form the Spa of the Rockies, while the lodge has been updated to meet modern demands. From here, guests can cross a pedestrian bridge to downtown shops and eateries. Another option is Iron Mountain Hot Springs. The place has a deep history of its own, but it was renovated and re-opened in 2015 to take the local soaking portfolio to another level. Sixteen pools of various sizes and temperatures are situated above the Colorado River.
Other sites: Rather than water, let the steam of Yampah Spa’s vapor caves soothe your body and mind. Hot springs trickle through rocky, subterranean chambers to create a much different kind of “soak.” You can earn that relaxation after the short, steep hike to “Doc” Holliday’s grave.
What else: Glenwood is a surprising culinary wonderland. Make a reservation and spoil yourself at downtown staples with classic and innovative takes on Western fare: Riviera Scratch Kitchen, Co. Ranch House, The Pullman and Juicy Lucy’s Steakhouse.
Pagosa Springs
The soaks: You could spend a week exploring the springs of Pagosa, a Ute word meaning “healing waters.” Let’s start with the most famous and luxurious: The Springs Resort, with more than two dozen pools and the celebrated Mother Spring, known as the planet’s deepest hot spring. Down the street is the smaller Healing Waters Resort & Spa. Overlook Hot Springs Spa lives up to the name with tubs atop a Victorian perch. Along the San Juan River running through town, locals know of several free-for-all “hippie dips.”
Other sites: Wolf Creek Ski Area is a family-owned, powder-packed destination up the pass from town. Or opt for flatter terrain on the groomed, 50-kilometer trail network maintained by Pagosa Nordic Club.
What else: Your brewery-hopping itinerary, in no particular order: Pagosa Brewing Co., Riff Raff Brewing Co. and Wolfe Brewing Co.
Steamboat Springs
The soaks: Strawberry Park Hot Springs is a bucket-list destination for Coloradans and vacationers from afar. It’s no wonder reservations are mandatory at these enchanting pools tucked deep in a snowy forest. You’ll need to book in advance too if you’re wanting to stay overnight in a cabin or other quirky abodes, including the train caboose and covered wagon. On the other end of the soaking spectrum, and more conveniently in town, there’s Old Town Hot Springs. This is the family facility with eight pools and water slides.
Other sites: Steamboat Resort and historic Howelsen Hill put the town on the world skiing map. Rabbit Ears Pass is another premier playground for snowshoeing and snowmobiling.
What else: If conditions are right, take a scenic flight with Wild West Balloon Adventures.