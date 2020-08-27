CHICAGO — Chicago’s tourism season may wrap up early as hotels and some city attractions, struggling with fewer visitors and revenue losses, consider shutting down for the remainder of the year.
The Chicago Athletic Association hotel has shut down again, with plans to reopen in the first quarter of 2021. Wendella Sightseeing Co. said it’s considering winding down its seasonal boat tours early. And on Tuesday, Navy Pier announced it would close Sept. 8 until the spring. Industry leaders say the effect of the early closures will ripple through the local economy.
Michael Jacobson, president and CEO of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association, said Navy Pier’s closure is a “precursor to other tourism entities.”
“As in the case with Navy Pier, they tried to reopen but the math doesn’t add up. We’re heading into the winter months, and it won’t make sense for some of these places to stay open,” he said.
Jacobson said social distancing recommendations, which are likely to continue through the end of the year, and the coming colder weather will make it harder to attract travelers. Chicago’s quarantine rules regarding states with high infection rates further hinders hotels’ chance to rebound, he said.
“It won’t surprise me if they don’t open until next year. Some might choose not to reopen until the demand is there. Hotels might be losing more money to stay open,” Jacobson said.
Some hotels have lost about 50% of their revenue from group and business travelers, and without those visitors, the costs of operating a hotel become too high, Jacobson said.
More than 140 trade shows scheduled to take place at McCormick Place have canceled since March because of the pandemic. Those shows would have brought a collective 1.4 million visitors and accounted for an estimated 1.3 million hotel room nights, according to McCormick Place officials.
The Chicago Athletic Association reopened in June after a weekslong shutdown. But the hotel retreated from those plans and closed July 22.
In an emailed statement, Patrick Hatton, the hotel’s managing director, cited the cancellation of the Chicago Marathon and conventions through 2020, the current restrictions on restaurant occupancy and event size, and the prolonged international travel restrictions as reasons for the shutdown.
The hotel won’t accept reservations until after March, Hatton said.
Meanwhile, hotels like the Palmer House Hilton, one of Chicago’s oldest and largest hotels in the Loop, remain closed.
Hilton Worldwide said in a statement it plans to reopen as “travel restrictions are lifted and business demands increase,” but the hotel chain declined to say when that would be.
Some small signs of life have come back to the downtown area after weeks of no visitors and empty streets.
Pedestrian activity on State Street in the Loop was down by 66.7% for the week ending Aug. 9 compared with the same week last year, according to the latest data from the Chicago Loop Alliance. That’s an improvement from May and June, when pedestrian activity was down by more than 84%.
Although the hospitality industry is starting to see an uptick in regional and local travelers, businesses say it’s not nearly enough to stay open.
Wendella is considering ending its boat tours early this year, said Andrew Sargis, chief of operations for Wendella’s Chicago Water Taxi service. Wendella announced last month that it won’t resume its Water Taxi service, which shut down in March, until next spring.
Wendella didn’t shut its architectural cruises and other leisure tours down last winter because the weather was so mild.
But this year, the company plans to suspend operations at the end of December like it usually does, or sooner given the pandemic-related drop-off in tourism.
The onset of cooler weather, which will make it difficult for Wendella to accommodate social distancing, is also a factor.
“In the winter, the open deck becomes less desirable. We’ve been able to do it in the summer and maintain a 6-foot social distance. … With current social distancing recommendation expected to last until the winter, it’ll be hard to operate and keep everyone spaced out inside,” he said.
Uncertainty about when business travel might pick up or when large gatherings can resume is also creating challenges for McCormick Place and its workers.
The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority, which operates McCormick Place, Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, Marriott Marquis Chicago and the Wintrust Arena, has laid off and furloughed 2,602 employees across its business units, spokeswoman Cynthia McCafferty said.
An additional 379 employees, including the Authority’s CEO and other senior leadership, have been have been asked to curtail their work weeks and are being paid less as a result, she said.
McCafferty said the convention venue has been quiet in the past few months, but expects a strong demand once local public authorities give the green light on large gatherings.
“Once it is safe, we expect a pent-up demand. We hear that virtual meetings are no substitution for large in-person meetings,” she said.
Jacobson, with the state’s hotel association, said the closures paint a stark picture for the tourism industry for the remainder of the year.
“Tourism is a top employer for the city. We can’t afford if they go out permanently,” he said.