Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will reopen to the public — with new limitations — on May 28, the Florida attraction announced this week. There will be attendance limits, face-covering requirements and a ticket deal kicking in at that time.
The Brevard County complex has been closed two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the reopening, visitors and employees will undergo temperature screenings and be expected to follow social distancing in queues and restaurants. There will be a push for advance ticket sales.
All visitors — including annual passholders — will be required to have a timed entry ticket.
Some attractions and services will be unavailable during the initial reopening phase. For example, the Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour won’t be running because of social distancing guidelines. Preshows and theater shows also are suspended.
The new precautions are considered temporary and subject to change based on recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state of Florida and Brevard County.
A limited-time Explore Today, Explore Tomorrow package that includes a day of admission, parking and a ticket to return to the visitor complex in 2021, will sell for $29.99 ($24.99 for ages 3 to 11). A day’s ticket is normally $56.
Another tour, limited to small groups, will be led by space experts going through the Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, Rocket Garden, Nature and Technology, Journey to Mars: Explorers Wanted, NASA Now, Space Shuttle Atlantis and Astronaut Training Experience. It will cost $49.99 and include admission and a boxed lunch.
For more information, go to kennedyspacecenter.com/info/coronavirus