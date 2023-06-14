TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay is known for its beaches, but a new attraction in Pasco County offers the chance to spend a day by the water without visiting the shore.
The Mirada Lagoon is a human-made body of water that spans more than 15 acres, making it the largest in the United States. Located within the Mirada community in San Antonio, the lagoon features sandy shorelines, a swim-up bar, water slide, kids play area, kayak, paddleboard and cabana rentals and a floating obstacle course.
The lagoon first opened for residents at the end of May, but outside visitors can now purchase day passes on the MetroLagoons website.
Admission differs in price depending on the date and time, but day passes generally range between $20-$45 for adults and $15-$30 for children. Activities like kayaking and the obstacle course can be purchased as add-ons.