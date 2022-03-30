DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Already a buzzing nightlife destination, Delray Beach will soon add another major attraction just north of downtown: a 3-acre mini-golf course designed by Tiger Woods.
PopStroke, which operates three other courses in Florida, is finalizing plans for its new location at 1314 N. Federal Highway, just over a mile north of Atlantic Avenue. Construction is expected to begin this summer and is slated to open in January, a spokeswoman for PopStroke said.
The development will feature two 18-hole putting courses designed by Woods. It also will offer a 4,600-square-foot restaurant and an outdoor play area with pingpong, foosball, cornhole and climbing structures for kids.
The 3-acre lot just north of George Bush Boulevard was previously the site of a gas station, but has remained vacant since 2003. PopStroke purchased the land for $4.9 million in 2021, according to county property records.
The putting course is the latest activity-oriented business to stake its claim in downtown Delray Beach, joining Throw Social, which opened late last year and offers food, drinks and axe throwing among other activities.
An illustration of the PopStroke putting course in Delray Beach. (PopStroke)
Woods, who lives on Jupiter Island, initially partnered with PopStroke in 2019 to help design their putting courses. PopStroke currently has locations in Port St. Lucie, Fort Myers and Sarasota and has plans for eight more locations across the country.
PopStroke bills itself as a “technology-infused entertainment concept merging golf with food, ice cream and signature craft cocktails” for people of all ages and backgrounds. Customers would be able to order food or drinks from their phones and have it delivered to them on the course.