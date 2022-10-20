While traveling in November might seem like an odd choice given how busy the season is, many popular destinations actually see a decline in foot traffic during the month.
Whether you like big cities, a small hometown feel, the outdoors or something artsy, here are some of the top travel destinations for November.
Maui
Hotel rates across the island tend to be lower in November, with many tourists packing up and heading home as temperatures drop.
November is much quieter on the island, with plenty of time to zip line, snorkel, golf and relax and take in the island before the crush of Christmas and New Year’s travelers arrive. Visit gohawaii.com/islands/maui.
Denver
Denver has a thriving art scene, and in November the city celebrates Denver Art Week with hundreds of events across town. From art walks, theater, galleries, museums and more, Denver’s art district is the perfect haven for creatives who want to enjoy local art and beer. Visit denver.org for more information.
Maldives
November marks the start of the Maldives’ dry season, which, according to locals, is the best time to enjoy calmer weather. The sunny days tend to be a bit longer and it’s ideal for those who want to jet ski or windsurf along the sandy white beaches.
Philadelphia
From the Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade to the Philadelphia Marathon, Philly is perfect for those who want to keep moving, with walkable historical attractions and lots of parks. The city of brotherly love might be a little chilly at this time of year, but with the bustling nightlife, you’re sure to warm up.
For more on the perfect Philly vacation go to visitphilly.com.
Los Angeles
After the summer tourists vanish from Los Angeles, you can get the best views of Runyon Canyon Park without the smog. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a little less crowded, giving you more time to appreciate the stars and snagging a picture when you find your favorite.
Los Angeles in November is still filled with glitz and glamour. For more travel guides check out discoverlosangeles.com.