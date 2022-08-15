A motorist watches owner Daniel Ricketts, left, and muralist Jerome Lamke with St. Louis Sign & Mural, hand-paint a Route 66 mural on a building at the southeast corner of East Vandalia and South Main streets on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Edwardsville, Illinois. The mural is one of 11 murals highlighting Route 66 in southern Illinois towns. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)