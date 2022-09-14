Now that we’ve entered the “ber” months — heralded by an aroma of pumpkin spice lattes everywhere you go — the end-of-year holidays are officially in sight and New York City is preparing to host its epic Christmas-time extravaganzas.
The Big Apple is legendary not only for its fantastic holiday light installations and Christmas trees, window displays, citywide decorations and various seasonal shows and spectaculars, but also for its holiday markets.
As Travel Awaits recently spotlighted, some of the city’s most popular outdoor holiday markets will be popping up before you know it. If you want to mark the calendar so you know when to head outdoors to immerse yourself in the intoxicating aromas of cinnamon and peppermint while browsing through an array of unique vendor stalls, be sure to note these opening dates.
Columbus Circle Holiday Market
Central Park in is a must-see for visitors in search of an ideal New York City wintertime experience, but it becomes an even more spectacular affair with the arrival of the annual Columbus Circle Holiday Market. Running this year from Nov. 28 through Dec. 24, more than 100 vendors can be found flogging locally made and artisan goods, including jewelry, apparel, trinket, art pieces and festive food and beverages. Known around the world as one of the country’s most beautiful holiday shopping locations, this market is at Central Park’s southwest corner in Columbus Circle, at the corner of 8th Avenue and 59th Street.
Union Square Holiday Market
In Union Square at 14th Street, the Union Square Holiday Market will be bustling with the sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season, this year starting on Nov. 17 and running through Dec. 24. More than 160 vendors will fill Union Square with stalls selling their unique gifts crafted by local artisans and craftworkers, artists and other entrepreneurs. Already named one of the best holiday markets in all of the U.S., the Union Square Market typically offers items such as clothing, décor, home goods, candles, soaps and more, along with a wealth of festive goodies to enjoy while you’re browsing.
Christmas Market at Bryant Park
One of the city's most beloved holiday shopping spots, the open-air, European-inspired Winter Village at Bryant Park features more than 170 artisanal vendors, both local and hailing from around the globe. Situated throughout the park’s tree-lined allées, plazas and terraces the stalls are custom-designed as “jewel box” kiosks, lending them the feel of tiny boutique shops interspersed throughout a holiday village. The shops will be open from Oct. 29 through Jan. 2, located in Bryant Park between 40th and 42nd Streets, and 5th and 6th Avenues.
Westfield World Trade Center's Holiday Market
Located at the World Trade Center complex’ Oculus transportation hub, the Westfield World Trade Center’s Holiday Market is an indoor winter village that features over 20 specialty shops and runs from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2. You’ll find plenty of unique gifts, souvenirs and tasty treats, and enjoy special photo opportunities and live performances. The surrounding décor elements include a clocktower, chrome snowman and walk-through winter wonderland display.