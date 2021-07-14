Smithsonian Magazine's popular Museum Day will return for 2021 after a lost year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Sept. 18, travelers can take advantage of free admission at hundreds of participating museums and institutions across the country. Visitors can download one free ticket per email address. Each ticket provides free general admission for two people on Sept. 18. Tickets will be available for download starting Aug. 18.
The Quaker Oats Co. will sponsor the event and is launching a back-to-school giveaway this summer. Now through Sept. 15, you can enter to win prizes like a Smithsonian Science kit and the grand prize of a virtual museum tour and Q&A with a museum educator.
"As we begin to feel a sense of normalcy in our day-to-day lives, we are honored to welcome the public back to Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., and New York and museums around the country this Museum Day," Smithsonian Media's Chief Revenue Officer Amy Wilkins told NBC Los Angeles.
"In a year that has challenged us in unprecedented ways, it is our hope that this year's event serves as a reminder of the people, places and cultural experiences that have the power to unite us all."
Admission to all Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C., is free year-round.
Visit Smithsonianmag.com to find a participating museum that interests you ahead of Sept. 18.