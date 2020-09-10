Hikers Erin Sakamoto, left, and her sister Jenna Sakamoto, arrive at the Little Harbor campground after hiking the Trans-Catalina Trail from Two Harbors, the premier hike on Catalina Island spanning the total route for a total of 38.5 miles on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Little Harbor, California. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)