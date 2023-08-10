Southwest Airlines is adding some perks for its flyers seeking the cheapest airfare.
Flyers that book Southwest’s “Wanna Get Away” fares can now take advantage of same-day standby, online or on the Southwest app. Previously, only Southwest’s tiered rewards members, and customers booking “Business Select,” “Anytime” and “Wanna Get Away Plus” fares are able to catch a different flight free on their same day of travel. Now, all passengers on Southwest will be able to take advantage of the perk.
Travelers who book “Business Select” fares will also get free in-flight Wi-Fi, a perk A-List Preferred Southwest travelers already receive, for up to three devices per leg of travel for free.