The original house used in the "Home Alone" movies is decorated to reflect scenes from the movie Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Winnetka, Illinois. Airbnb is listing the iconic "Home Alone" house for an overnight stay on Dec. 12. Kevin McCallister's big brother Buzz McCallister (Devin D. Ratray) will welcome one lucky family in the infamous home to experience a McCallister Christmas for only five on a first come, first serve basis starting Dec. 7. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS)