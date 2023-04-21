Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Dolan, left, negotiates The Wall during a whitewater tour with Evan Moore, general manager of Sierra South Mountain Sports, and guide Zach Wilfey on the upper Kern River on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Kernville, California. The winter and early spring storms have brought plenty of water which is good news for the local businesses. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)