Places
Pier 23
Here’s a new way to get your food in a container. Pier 23 is an innovative concept created from renovated shipping containers that pair restaurants with an outdoor entertainment venue plus a bar on the waterfront site of the former Mad Fish Bar and Grill in West Ocean City. (If you remember, Mad Fish Bar was destroyed by a fire in 2019.) Pier 23, which promotes itself as “Ocean City’s first Container Food Port,” plans to open by Memorial Day weekend. 12817 Harbor Road, Ocean City. 410-289-3322. pier23oc.com
Roland E. Powell Convention Center
Ocean City’s largest indoor space is now even bigger. The Roland E. Powell Convention Center’s new 45,000-square-foot expansion, designed by local architect Becker Morgan, includes a 30,000 square-foot multi-purpose exhibit hall and a 15,000-square-foot bayside gallery. Attend one of several events at the convention center during the summer, including the Believe National Talent Competition (July 4-8) or Illuminate Ocean City (July 30) to enjoy the new space. For tickets and information about upcoming events go to ocmdconventioncenter.com.
Re-decked boardwalk
The town’s famous Boardwalk is getting more than a fresh coat of stain. Between 15th and 27th streets, the boardwalk has been updated with new deck boards in the traditional yellow pine as part of the first phase of the nearly $2 million renovation. Lumber shortages during the pandemic delayed the project’s timeline, but the re-decking will continue later this year with the second phase, replacing boards from the pier to 14th Street.
Events
July 4th Music & Fireworks
July 4: Nothing is more anticipated than this annual beachside tradition honoring the red, white and blue. This year, the fireworks take place in two locations, one uptown at Northside Park, and one downtown, on the beach at North Division Street. Both displays start at 9:30 p.m.
Drone Show on the Beach
July 11- Aug. 29: It’s not the same as fireworks, but it still fills the evening skies with excitement. On Monday evenings, beginning after July 4, see an evening drone show downtown. Watch it from the beach at Dorchester Street starting at 9:30 p.m. The night sky will be filled with buzzing drones lighting up in fun shapes and formations. Who knows, you might even get a glimpse of a giant flying crab in lights. ococean.com
White Marlin Open
Aug. 8-12: An event doesn’t stick around for 49 years unless it’s spectacular. And this one fits the billfish. The White Marlin Open features competition among anglers of every skill competing for millions in prizes. Watch in person as boats return with their haul for official weigh-ins at Harbour Island (14th Street and the Bay) from 4 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. or watch on the big screen from downtown at Marlin Fest, a festival celebration at Third & Fourth Street Bayside. whitemarlinopen.com
Oceans Calling Festival
Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Summer may be almost over by this time, but there’s still one more chance to get lathered up with SPF 45 sunscreen. The Oceans Calling Festival will feature over 30 musical performances on three stages on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Local indie rock band O.A.R. (Official of A Revolution) will headline the three-day festival. Enjoy the boardwalk, delicious food from local vendors and even cooking demos from world-renowned chefs. Ticket prices haven’t been set yet. oceanscallingfestival.com