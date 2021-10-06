ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is at the top of the list for most LGBTQ-friendly travel destinations in the United States, according to research from travel website ParkSleepFly.
The rankings are based on anti-discrimination scores (using data from the Human Rights Campaign), LGBTQ events, safety, hotel prices and the number of bars and clubs. The City Beautiful has 40 bars and clubs per 100,000 people, many hotels to choose from, several annual LGBTQ events — including Come Out With Pride and Disney’s Gay Days — and is considered an accepting city.
The survey also considers that Central Florida has a large LGBTQ population. Orlando ranks just ahead of Palm Springs, California, with an all-gay city council, and third-place winner Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home to LGBTQ hotels and guesthouses.
Other cities in the top 10 include New York City, San Francisco, New Orleans and Austin, Texas. Tampa ranks as the 13th most LGBTQ-friendly travel destination, while West Palm Beach and Miami are tied for 25th. Notably absent from the list is Key West, which is considered a gay vacation hot spot.
On a global scale, Lisbon, Portugal, ranks as the top LGBTQ-friendly destination, followed by Porto, Portugal, and Cologne, Germany.