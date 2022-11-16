SANTA ANA, Calif. — Nevada's Mt. Rose opened its slopes Nov. 11, becoming the first Tahoe resort to do so this season.
The resort, north of Incline Village, said it has 13 to 24 inches of snow.
Tire chains were required for Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in the Sierra Nevada and for Mount Rose Highway, between Incline Village and the Reno area.
Mt. Rose will be open Fridays through Sundays, until its seven-day schedule starts Nov. 19.
Also in Tahoe, Heavenly and Northstar plan to open on Nov. 18, Palisades on Nov. 22 (the Tuesday before Thanksgiving), and Sugar Bowl and Soda Springs on Nov. 25.
Mammoth Mountain, in California’s Eastern Sierra, opened its first runs last weekend.
Last season, Palisades opened on Oct. 29 after a heavy early-season snow. Five other Tahoe resorts followed suit by the end of Thanksgiving week.