Within and around the city limits of Seattle, there is an abundance of fishing opportunities. From halibut and salmon to lingcod and trout, there’s a season for every fish.
Whether you’re a beginner or a serious angler, Seattle is a world-class fishing destination that offers incredible natural beauty. Puget Sound, Lake Washington and Green Lake are just a few areas in the Seattle region that should be explored no matter what your skill level.
As someone who had never fished before, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation’s Take Me Fishing brand’s Women Making Waves initiative. The RBFF’s goal is to spread the joy of fishing and boating to everyone of all ages, genders and cultures.
For this year’s campaign, Women Making Waves, the focus is on expanding the diversity of the industry, specifically on increasing the number of female anglers in the sport. Nearly 19.4 million women went fishing in 2021, up slightly over 2019 (pre-pandemic), and the hope is to continue that momentum going forward.
First things first, whether you decide to venture on your own or book a charter or tour (more on that below), you’ll need a fishing license. When it comes to the right gear, layering is key and be sure to bring protective attire for rainy weather.
The Pacific Northwest is home to five different salmon species including Chinook salmon, Coho salmon, Chum salmon, Sockeye salmon, and Pink salmon. When it comes to salmon fishing, Cut Plug Charters is one of the best companies to help you not only catch a fish but also show you the best of what Puget Sound has to offer.
Minutes from the downtown area, their fishing charters help you plan the perfect day on the water. From the moment you depart the harbor, you’re welcomed with stunning views of the Seattle skyline giving you a new outlook on the bustling city.
It’s a hands-on adventure as you learn how to fish for salmon using “mooching,” an active technique and style of fishing where everyone gets their own rod, and you continuously work your bait in efforts of attracting fish.
With this technique, anglers entice the fish to bite and they’ll feel when it happens. The bite and the fight of the fish is felt from start to finish. Cut Plug Charters makes sure that even if you don’t catch a fish, you get a fulfilling experience on the water.
Another popular fishing excursion is fly fishing. This can seem like an intimidating sport, but with the right guides, you’ll get the hang of it in no time. With the help and instruction of Emerald Water Anglers, Seattle’s top fly fishing experts, our group successfully learned the basic techniques of fly fishing, including casting and safety guidelines.
Excursions begin in a field where you work on the proper technique until it becomes second nature. Once anglers get comfortable with the rod and casting, they get to test out their skills in the water.
Though this method of fishing can be trying and not for the faint of heart, the Emerald Water Anglers’ staff is exceptionally experienced and knowledgeable, making even a first-timers fly fishing excursion fun. Getting in the water physically to cast can be intimidating, but with the proper technique and support it can certainly be a tranquil and unique experience.
Whatever the excursion you choose to do on the water, fishing is about more than just what you catch. As someone who just recently experienced her first fishing trip, I can say that fishing is a tranquil, peaceful and even meditative activity. I felt a genuine connection to nature and with that a sense of ease and calm. Fishing is as much about the overall experience and bonding with the people around you as it is about technique and actually catching fish.
And even if fishing isn’t your thing, being out on the water in and around the Seattle area is a treat. Keep your eyes open as the region is filled with wildlife from seals and otters to a variety of whales and eagles. From your vessel, the views of the islands, landscape and mountain ranges in the distance make a fishing trip worthwhile no matter what ends up on your line (or not!).