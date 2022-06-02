Want to know the coolest place to stay in California?
It’s the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, according to the website Thrillist.
The New York-based media company, which focuses on covering food, drink, travel and entertainment, picked which hotel, inn and lodge it thought was the “most interesting and exciting” stay in each state and Washington, D.C.
The list includes treehouses, hotels built out of old train cars, and multiple spots that may or may not be haunted, such as the Stanley Hotel of “The Shining” fame.
Thrillist notes that the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo is plenty unique to land in such a storied group.
“This is not just the quirkiest, most colorful, most chaotic hotel in California, but almost certainly in the entire country,” the publication wrote.
“Named not for the 80s singer, but for its founders, Alex and Phyllis Madonna, every single room of this ultra-eclectic inn—from the dining area and the pool to all 110 suites — has a different theme: Caveman, Desert Sands, Fabulous 50s, Jungle Rock, Harvard Square, Carin, Love Nest, Victorian Gardens … we’ll stop there,” it continues.
Thrillist even points out the “famous men’s restroom” waterfall on the first floor as a special attraction to the place.
And if that Madonna Inn Caveman room still isn’t enough for you and you’re up for a road trip, Thrillist has you covered.