Chris Gillette, wildlife biologist and alligator trainer, poses with Casper after an Underwater Gator Tour at the Everglades Outpost with alligators he has trained inside an enclosure on June 10, 2022, in Homestead, Florida. Gillette rescues wild alligators, so he knows how to handle them if something goes wrong. Gillette rescued Casper and has trained him to listen to certain commands. (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/TNS)