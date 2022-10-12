October is a time of spiced lattes, spooky decorations, costume adventures and candy hoards. But it’s in the fields of fall that you’ll find the season’s star — pumpkins.
Here is a look at some of the best pumpkin patches in the U.S.
The Great Pumpkin Farm of Clarence, New York
The Great Pumpkin Farm, as reported by the Travel Channel, is Clarence, New York’s, fall hotspot. While tourists and locals alike come for the pumpkin picking, most stay for the scarecrow-making, pumpkin slingshots, mummy wrappings and the local favorite Cackling-Hen Revue.
The Great Pumpkin Farm also comes equipped with apple cider donuts, hot pumpkin treats, pumpkin pie eating contests, live music, barbecue and more.
Roba Family Farms of Dalton, Pennsylvania
In northeastern Pennsylvania, in the town of Dalton, there is a fall attraction that snares the attention of the nation each year. Roba Family Farms features a pumpkin patch, corn maze, animal shelter, pig races and even singing chickens, according to Trips to Discover. This event is family friendly and great for children.
The farm features local favorites — the Jump Jumper and Kiddie Kattle Train — as well as slides, candy and even apple cannons.
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm of Wheatland, California
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm began in 1973, and it continues to offer family-friendly fun for locals to this day. According to Country Living, it remains one of the best pumpkin farms to visit.
It features the largest U-pick pumpkin farm within the U.S., a petting zoo and even a zipline.
“A day at the farm can start with a made-from-scratch Pumpkin Apple Muffin, a visit to Weeland Petting Zoo to pet the goats, a trip on the BPF Line, a lunch of a hand-dipped golden corn dog,” the farm’s website said. “It can then continue with a hayride to the pumpkin field to search for the perfect pumpkin, get lost in the Corn Maze and take a spin on Charlie’s Carousel.”
Pumpkinville of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
The travel website 10 Best asked their readers to rank the top pumpkin patches of 2022, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma’s Pumpkinville at the Myriad Botanical Gardens ultimately took the top spot. It’s a seasonal event that is hosted from Oct. 7 through Oct. 23 within the gardens.
Visitors can enjoy handcrafted games, rides, treats and — of course — pumpkin picking.
“Visitors will enjoy imaginative displays made of more than 30,000 pumpkins, gourds, haystacks, and mums,” the event’s website said. “Play hand-crafted games, paint a pumpkin, shop magical vendors, and enjoy special treats and unlimited rides on Mo’s Carousel.”