What makes a perfect beach? Soft white sand? Spectacular views? Luxurious amenities? How about a Hollywood connection?
From remote, nearly-impossible-to-reach spots to the scenes of some of cinema’s most romantic moments, these beaches all impress on their own merits, but when you consider the addition of movie magic, they could be the perfect spot for your next beach getaway.
‘The Notebook’
Ever since its 2004 release, “The Notebook” has earned a special place in the hearts of romantics across the globe. One of the most iconic moments from the film is when Ryan Gosling delivers his famous line, “If you’re a bird, I’m a bird,” which The Active Times said was shot at El Matador State Beach off the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California.
It’s one of three beaches within Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach, all of which are open to the public.
“Beautiful sea stacks are on the beach and in the surf,” California Beaches said in its report. “This is a popular spot for pro photographers to shoot swimsuit models and stunning sunsets. Explore north on the beach to caves and arches in the rocks. The largest cave faces the ocean at the bottom of a huge flat rock that is connected to the base of the bluff.
“It’s best to visit these natural features at low tide. Continuing your walk north leads to La Piedra State Beach. If you walk south you will pass in front of stunning homes on your way to Lechuza Beach.”
'Cast Away'
Not to be confused with Castaway Island in the Pacific Ocean, the beach from the Tom Hanks 2000 classic “Cast Away” is on the nearby Monuriki Island, according to The Active Times.
While the island is uninhabited, tours to the famous film location are available. A visitor from Los Angeles dropped a review of their time on the island through Tripadvisor.
“The island itself is uninhabited so you cant ‘stay’ here ...” the reviewer wrote. “However most hotels (and even the mainland) allow you to take day trips and excursions to this island, it is reached via boat or jet ski. The island itself has a gorgeous beach with some nice snorkeling. The real beauty is if you do the ‘hike’ up the mountain to the lookout spot. You get spectacular views of the beach as well as other islands in the area that can be pretty breathtaking. The hike itself can be a bit strenuous if you aren’t in shape (like me lol) but overall its worth the hike (about 20-30 minutes if you don’t stop with a bit of climbing involved). I would recommend wearing water shoes if you are visiting the island.”
“Pirates of the Caribbean”
The Johnny Depp pirate empire began back in 2003 with the iconic “Pirate of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pear.” According to NBC News, the flick’s go-to beach location when Depp and Keira Knightley character were left stranded on an island was part of the Tobago Cays Marine Park in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The classic scene left movie watchers giddily mimicking “Why is the rum gone?” for years to come.
The park is uninhabited and protected, but accessible. NBC News said the best way to visit the island is to take a day trip to Petit Tabac from St. Vincent’s Union Island. From there, you can “hop a boat ride on the Scaramouche, a schooner that played the part of merchant ship in the Curse of the Black Pearl.”
“Casino Royale”
Daniel Craig brought James Bond back into the spotlight with his spectacular “Casino Royale” performance back in 2006. The larger than life beach scene from the classic movie is Cove Beach on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, Travel Channel reported.
Cove Beach is a part of the private resort Atlantis, which offers a number of highlight-reel-worthy activities.
“Nestled between two private beaches, this sensorial retreat is made for anyone looking to indulge in Bahamian splendor,” the resort said on its website. “The Cove is an elegant hotel perfect for couples seeking a romantic getaway all the way to families in need of a relaxing oasis.”
“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”
Indiana Jones’ father, Henry Jones (Sean Connery), famously took down a fighter plane with nothing more than an umbrella in “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” The iconic standoff took place on Monsul Beach in Cabo de Gata National Park in the Andalusia region in southern Spain. According to I Escape, director Steven Spielberg called it “the best beach in Spain.”
For those looking to visit the famous vacation spot, consider locking down a room at La Joya de Cabo de Gata. It is close to several beaches, including Monsul Beach.