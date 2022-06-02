ATLANTA — Had a long week? These vineyards will help you take the edge off with style.
After a long week, sometimes you just need a break. Dinner and movie can be fun. And Atlanta nightlife is filled with unique bars. But sometimes you just need something different — something elegant and relaxing. For those times, Georgia has a bevy of wineries that are each perfect destinations for your next outing. So pick up your wine glass, uncork your schedule and listen up. Here are the best Georgia wineries to help you unplug.
City Winery
If you want to live loud and large, then this high octane winery and music venue is perfect for your next weekend outing.
Founded in New York City back in 2008, City Winery was created to provide an experience just as cultural as culinary for urban wine enthusiasts. Atlanta is now home to one of City Winery’s eight nationwide locations, where patrons can enjoy live music, food, and a fully functioning winery.
“Step into urban wine country,” City Winery said, describing the patron experience at each of the eight locations. “Each of our locations evokes the warmth of wine country with modern comfort and convenience. Our performance venues offer pristine acoustics courtesy of Meyer Sound. Before your concert begins, visit our tasting room for a flight of wines and join us at the bar after the show.”
Wolf Mountain Vineyards & Winery
If you are looking for elegance and pure, undiluted quality, you need to visit this next place.
Nestled in the north Georgia mountains is a vineyard with style, fun and flavor. Wolf Mountain Vineyards and Winery is Dahlonega’s hidden gem, hosting one of the most delicious restaurants among all of Georgia’s wineries according to Atlanta Eats. The vineyard also took home Georgia’s first ever gold medals at the San Francisco Chronicle and Los Angeles International Wine Competitions.
Yonah Mountain Vineyards
If you want to take in the best views the Peach State has to offer, then there is no place better to visit than the Yonah Mountain Vineyards.
This 200-acre family winery is no nonsense, offering little in terms of amenities, but plenty in terms of quality wine — with stunning views to match.
“Making world class wines and enjoying the process is our ultimate goal,” the winery said. “Rolling hills and sandy soil are the perfect setting for our twenty planted acres of Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Petit Manseng, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, and Petit Verdot.”
Chateau Elan Winery
If a single day of relaxation isn’t enough to reset your stress levels, then visit the Chateau Elan Winery just outside of metro Atlanta for top-class lodging.
With a resort just as elegant as its wine, Chateau Elan is sure to make the most out of your weekend.
“At Chateau Elan Winery, textbook winemaking rules take a backseat to intuition and experience,” the winery said. “We love nothing more than experimenting with new varieties, growing areas, and styles, challenging the traditional winery business model in a quest for consistency, sustainability, and quality. Real-world experience working with more than 25 grape varieties in terroirs all over the world informs our winemaker’s holistic approach, allowing him to let go of expectations and embrace the natural evolution of the grape.”