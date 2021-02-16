MIAMI — Few things are certain in this world. Death. Taxes. And Acqualina Resort & Residences being named one of the best resorts in the country.
The Sunny Isles Beach oceanfront luxury spot has just been ranked the best resort in the continental United States by U.S. News & World Report. When you add in the non-continental U.S. properties, it’s No. 2, ranking only behind the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Lanai City, Hawaii.
In 2020, Acqualina was ranked No. 4 in the country by U.S. News & World Report. So how did it climb two spots?
“The spa resort doesn’t take any of its five stars for granted, particularly when it comes to delivering first-rate customer service,” says U.S. News & World Report, which ranks resorts by researching more than 30,000 luxury properties in the U.S. and analyzing reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel-class ratings. “Guests can’t help but keep the compliments coming: Travelers say the resort staff takes extra care to personalize each experience.”
The only complaint isn’t even a complaint — it’s a warning. The resort has only 98 guest rooms and suites. The report advises potential travelers to book reservations early.