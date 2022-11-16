South Carolina is home to one of the most breathtaking cities in the world, a new report says.
Charleston is one of 25 places that earned a spot on a list of hidden gems and cutting-edge destinations. All have qualities that make them attractive places to visit next year, according to results recently shared.
National Geographic said it came up with the list after receiving submissions from its workers stationed across the globe. They considered five categories of destinations: those offering culture, nature, adventure, community-focused experiences and family-friendly activities.
“From almost 200 nominations, we curated this final list of 25 places that are timely, superlative, and uniquely representative of the category they are in,” Amy Alipio, senior editor for National Geographic, told McClatchy News in an emailed statement. “We aim for a mix of places that are geographically diverse and for an inclusive range of travelers.”
Charleston was one of five spots in the U.S. to make the list, which National Geographic called “25 breathtaking places and experiences for 2023.”
Charleston made its mark in the culture category, which considered places where it’s possible to take “meaningful journeys into culture and history.” In addition to receiving a nod for its walkability and food, National Geographic called the city a place for finding “stories of tragedy and triumph.”
“South Carolina’s largest city addresses a grimmer aspect of its history when the International African American Museum opens on January 21,” National Geographic said in its report. “The building is located on Gadsden’s Wharf and faces Charleston Harbor, where ships brought 100,000 enslaved Africans in chains to North America in the 18th and 19th centuries.”
While some parts of the museum will teach people about those who were enslaved, others will highlight impacts that their descendants continue to make, according to the report and the museum’s website.
The results were released during a year in which Charleston has received repeated praise.
Recently, the popular tourist spot was named one of the nation’s top destinations for fall trips. The region also has ranked among the hottest U.S. travel destinations and the best places for food lovers.