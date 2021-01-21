Universal Orlando Resort has announced a selection of special offers designed to entice travelers to visit in 2021.
Travelers considering a trip to the Florida theme park can purchase a 4-Day, 2-Park or 3-Park ticket (starting at $224.99 per adult, plus tax) and can save up to $50 per ticket, totaling a combined savings of up to $200 for a family of four.
Guests can also combine the offer with a vacation package and receive a total savings of up to $800 on a deal that includes five-night accommodations at one of Universal’s themed hotels and four-day theme park tickets for a family of four.
The offers are available for purchase now through April 27 and can be used for visits through Dec. 17. For Florida residents who purchase a 1-Day, 2-Park ticket (as low as $181 per adult, plus tax), they will receive three days free through April 30.
Travelers who stay at one of the theme park company’s hotels — such as the newly opened Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites — will have access to exclusive benefits such as Early Park Admission, free Universal Express Unlimited access at select hotels, complimentary transportation across the destination and more.
When visiting Universal Orlando this summer, guests will be able to enjoy the debut of the theme park’s newest roller coaster, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, as well as the recently opened The Bourne Stuntacular stunt show.