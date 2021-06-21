As COVID-19 vaccines become more prevalent and the number of cases continues to drop, airlines around the United States are adding routes for the remainder of 2021 to meet the rising demand.
Southwest Airlines announced earlier this month it has extended its bookable flight schedule through Jan. 5, 2022, adding the carrier’s 18th new airport with Syracuse Hancock International Airport beginning on Nov. 14.
The airline will also launch new twice-daily flights from Bellingham, Washington, to both Oakland, California, and Las Vegas, starting on Nov. 7. In addition, Southwest intends to resume service to all of its previously served international destinations by November.
American Airlines revealed it would add 14 new routes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas beginning this fall, including four new international destinations.
American will add three-times daily service to El Paso, Texas; twice-daily service to Cincinnati; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; and St. Louis; and daily service to Jacksonville, Florida; Oklahoma City; Reno, Nevada; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Alaska Airlines announced several new nonstop routes to make it easier to escape to places known for wintertime sun and fun, including seasonal service between San Francisco and Cancun and two new flights from Portland to Tampa and New Orleans, all starting on Dec. 16.
The carrier also revealed a new route connecting Palm Springs and Austin, beginning on Nov. 19.
Last month, United Airlines announced it added more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and increased service to reopened European destinations ahead of the busy summer travel season.