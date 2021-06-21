MIAMI — When they sit down to dream of small town vacations, Americans are often dreaming of the Florida Keys.
They’re dreaming about the big, flashy parts of Florida, too, of course. After all, Tripadvisor reported in April that Miami Beach and Key West were two of the most popular vacation spots for Americans in the world. A month earlier, after a raucous spring break that inspired many Miami locals to vow to never cross the causeway again, Tripit from Concur reported that Florida was one of the top dream destinations in the country.
But when it comes to smaller spots, travel website Holidu.com says, two different Keys spots are attracting a lot of attention. Over the past year, Key Largo and Islamorada have been two of the most-searched-for destinations in Florida.
On its list of the Top 10 most popular Florida small towns, the website praises the clear waters and boating and snorkeling possibilities around both areas. Don’t-miss attractions around Key Largo include Harry Harris Park and Beach and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.
Islamorada gets a nod for being home to Windley Key Fossil Reef Geological State Park and “colorful cafes and restaurants.”