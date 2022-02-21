Tom Barnes, the 54-year-old owner of a Charlotte-based private equity firm, has begun leasing stays at a two-mansion property he owns in Turks & Caicos, the group of tropical islands about 575 miles southeast of Miami. The late rock and roll Hall of Famer Prince once owned one of the mansions, which Barnes bought in 2019. Brarnes also bought the mansion next door to the former Prince mansion in 2021 and began leasing both in January 2022, after he and his wife, Sharon, served as general contractors on millions of dollars in renovations to the mansions. A nightâ€™s stay ranges from $12,000 to $36,000, depending on the season and whether both mansions are leased or just one. (Sean Brady/Emara Properties/TNS)