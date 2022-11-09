A humpback whale breaches near a sailing vessel during a whale-watching tour aboard the Superfish off the coast of San Francisco, on Aug. 5, 2015. Humpback whales, which can average 50-feet long and weigh 40 tons, have been feeding on anchovies and mackerel offshore. San Francisco Whale Tours offers year-round whale watching, this particular trip went about 6 miles out from the Golden Gate Bridge. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/TNS)