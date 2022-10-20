Paskett Vineyards & Winery owner Lorraine Paskett is photographed with a bottle of Cabrona, a Bordeaux-style blend, at her vineyards Oct. 26, 2021, near Lodi, California. "Part of it sort of honors my mom, but it also honors my fiends," she said of the label. (Xavier MascareÃ±as/The Sacramento Bee/TNS)