ATLANTA — With the holidays fast approaching, experts are predicting travel this season to reach prepandemic levels. But with busy airports come delays, cancellations and, in 2021, the possibility that you or another passenger will test positive for COVID-19. All together, that means even the best-planned trips can be affected by the unexpected, costing you your vacation and more.
The solution? Travel insurance.
Lori Judd, licensed agent with Prestige Travel Vacations, told WFLA that travel insurance pays for peace of mind.
“It’s a huge savings. If you purchase it upfront, with 7-14 days, it covers preexisting, you can get ‘cancel-for-any-reason,’ you can get ‘cancel-for-work’ because a lot of bosses will say, ‘Oh, you can’t go. I know you have a trip, but sorry.’”
Here are the top 3 reasons to get travel insurance for your holiday trip:
Protection against unexpected illness or death in the family
Without insurance, you could lose a lot of money if you get sick or a non-traveling family member is hospitalized or passes away before your scheduled trip and you have to cancel. With trip travel cancellation coverage, you may be able to cancel or postpone your vacation.
Coverage for travel delays
With flight delays and cancellations the norm in 2021, alongside regular delay-causers like traffic accidents and bad weather, there are many unexpected ways to find your trip delayed. Travel and trip insurance will help cover those situations should you miss a flight.
Replacing that lost, stolen or delayed baggage
Ever sat at baggage claim for an hour before realizing your bag is just gone? Whether your luggage is lost, stolen or damaged, replacing your luggage and all of its contents can be seriously expensive. Travel insurance can help cover those costs.